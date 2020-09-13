Ancient mutts, temples seek tax exemption in UP

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th September 2020 5:07 pm IST
Ancient mutts, temples seek tax exemption in UP

Varanasi, Sep 13 : A proposal seeking tax exemption for ancient mutts and temples at three important Hindu ‘teerths’ (holy places) — Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura — has been submitted to senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar.

Indresh will be meeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Lucknow on Sunday and was expected to take up the issue with him.

Mahant Balak Das, Head of the Patalpuri Sanatan Dharm Raksha Parishad, said : “The proposal was given by Rajiv Srivastava of Vishal Bharat Sansthan on behalf of the authorities of mutts and temples.”

He said the proposal demanded exemption of all types of taxes from the mutts and temples at Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura. These mutts and temples do not have any regular source of income but they have been keeping alive the ancient tradition of ‘gurukul’ for ‘Vedic’ students.

“Free electricity should be supplied to the mutts and facilities like ration cards to Vedic students and mutt authorities, subsidized gas cylinders, scholarship to Vedic students and grants for the renovation of old mutts should also be ensured,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

