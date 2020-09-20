Andamans: 13 new COVID cases push tally to 3,644

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,644 on Sunday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eleven new infections were detected during contact tracing, while two patients have travel history, he said.

Twenty-two more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 156 active coronavirus cases, while 3,436 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 50,687 samples for COVID-19 tests, the official added.

Source: PTI