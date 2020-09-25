Andaman’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3,744

Twenty-nine new patients were detected during contact tracing

By MansoorUpdated: 25th September 2020 9:57 am IST

Port Blair: The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,744 on Friday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twenty-nine new patients were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said.

Nine more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 189 active coronavirus cases, while 3,503 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Source: PTI

READ:  Former Odisha Minister Matlub Ali passes away
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorUpdated: 25th September 2020 9:57 am IST
Back to top button