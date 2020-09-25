Andaman’s COVID-19 tally rises to 3,744

Port Blair: The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,744 on Friday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twenty-nine new patients were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said.

Nine more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 189 active coronavirus cases, while 3,503 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Source: PTI