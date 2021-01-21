Anderson replaces Broad in England team for second Test vs SL

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 5:23 pm IST
Anderson replaces Broad in England team for second Test vs SL

Galle, Jan 21 : England have made one change to the squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka starting here on Friday (January 22) with pace bowler James Anderson replacing fellow pacer Stuart Broad, who has been rested.

England defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first of the two Tests. After this tour, they will travel to India to play a four-Test series.

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonathan Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Case filed against 'Mirzapur' web series producer
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 5:23 pm IST
Back to top button