Anderson’s 600 wickets testament to his longevity, says Finch

Kolkata, Aug 26 : Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch heaped praise on James Anderson after the veteran England pacer became the first fast bowler to bag 600 wickets with Azhar Ali’s scalp in the second innings of the recently-concluded Test match against Pakistan.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement. He has been an amazing player for so long and to be able to get 600 wickets shows longevity in the game. The amount of Test matches he has played, to be able to back up and do it all around the world is amazing,” Finch said on a video conference call on Wednesday.

Australia are the number 1 ranked T20 side in the world.

“When you have such a big squad like this with so much experience, it’s important we continue to improve in both formats of the game. Having got to No. 1 in T20 cricket, we want to stay there and keep improving our game,” said Finch.

“Our game plan has been pretty solid. One day cricket, we haven’t been where we need to be as far as rankings are concerned and we haven’t been as consistent. This is another statistic to growing our team and working on the 2023 50-over World Cup… we need to prepare a game plan going forward.

“We are constantly searching for the right formula and the right way to go about it,” he added on their ODI plans.

Asked if the team would miss the hostile English fans this time with games being played behind closed doors, Finch said: “It’s always good to have crowds and the banter that comes from English crowds is special. Do they go over the top sometimes? Maybe. But it’s all a great thing to be a part of. It will be different but I don’t think it will take away from the intensity of the game whatsoever.”

England are world champions in ODI cricket.

Quizzed if they will start as favourites, Finch said: “They have played some great one day cricket for the last four and half years since the 2015 World Cup. They have been outstanding. It’s going to be a really good series.”

Sony Sports Network is the broadcaster of the upcoming Australia tour of England starting from September 4, 2020. There will be three T20s and three ODIs that would be played in Southampton and Manchester, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.