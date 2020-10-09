Andhra authorities warn public of second wave of COVID-19

Amaravati: There is an imminent threat of the second wave of COVID-19 appearing in the state, health authorities of Andhra Pradesh warned public on Thursday. The state health department special chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said that a fresh wave might appear after schools and movie theaters open as a part of the Centre’s Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

However, the intensity in the second wave of cases would not be as severe as seen in the first, the special chief secretary told media on Thursday. Ultimately, he said that the government will ensure the number of cases would come down by the month-end.

Tirupati MLA re-infected with COVID-19

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA from Tirupati and former chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been re-infected with COVID-19, officials confirmed. This is the first high-profile confirmed re-infection in both the Telugu states combined.

The MLA had first contracted the virus in August. On August 25, he was admitted to Ruia Hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive for the virus. He underwent treatment for one week and was discharged on September 3 after he tested negative. After developing symptoms of fever and body pain, he was tested positive at an authorized private lab on Wednesday evening.

The lawmaker’s son too tested positive for COVID-19 second time. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital.