Andhra BJP Chief vows cheap liquor at Rs 75 if voted to power

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP)’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraaju vowed to bring down the price of cheap liquor to Rs. 75 if one crore drinking voters of the state vote them to power.

“We will even bring it to Rs. 50 if there is more revenue left,” he added.

Speaking at the party’s Praja Agraha Sabha ( People’s anger meet) at Vijayawada on Tuesday, Veerraju took a swipe at the state government for selling “poor” quality liquor to people at very high prices. He alleged all that is sold in the state are fake brands for high prices while popular brands are unavailable.

The BJP state president claimed that every person in the state was spending Rs. 12,000 a month on alcohol, which is again given to them by the government in the name of one scheme or the other.

The BJP is aiming to defeat the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the next assembly elections. Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar attended the rally and requested the people of the state to “put an end to the corrupt and destructive rule of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government” in 2024.

He characterized the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSRCP as family-dominated parties and said both were involved in massive corruption.

Veeraraju also expressed confidence that the BJP is the only party capable of bringing down the ‘corrupt’ Jagan government. “We will form the next government in the state,” he added.

The YSRCP had swept the 2019 assembly polls in the state, winning 151 of the 175 seats. The main opposition TDP could only manage to win 23 seats, while the BJP won a duck.