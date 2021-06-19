Andhra Chief Minister condoles Milkha Singh’s demise

The Chief Minister recalled that Singh took India to Olympic glory with his achievements as a track and field star.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 19th June 2021 1:48 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of Milkha Singh, former Indian track and field sprinter.

“Milkha Singh has been an inspiration to many young athletes and will continue to remain so,” said Reddy about Singh, who was popularly known as the ‘Flying Sikh’.

The Chief Minister recalled that Singh took India to Olympic glory with his achievements as a track and field star.

MS Education Academy

Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button