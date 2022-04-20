AP: YS Jagan Mohan meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th April 2022 12:44 pm IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-ANI
AP, CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar-ANI

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed various issues.

The meeting was held at the Rushikonda Pema Wellness Centre.

Reddy also presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to the Harayana Chief Minister.
Earlier YS Jagan was welcomed at the airport by Deputy CM Budi Mutyalanaidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, former minister Avanthi Srinivas, district MLAs and the Vizag Collector.

