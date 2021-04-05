Andhra clocks 1,326 fresh Covid cases, tally nears 10l mark

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 9.09 lakh, while the state’s active cases mounted to 10,710, officials said.

As many as 911 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to over 8.91 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 282, followed by Guntur (271), Visakhapatnam (222), Nellore (171), Krishna (138) and Prakasam (54), Srikakulam (52), Kurnool (50), Kadapa (31), East Godavari (29), Anantapur (23), Vizianagaram (2) and West Godavari (1).

East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while the state’s positive rate dropped to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, five more persons succumbed to Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 7,244.