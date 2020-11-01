Andhra CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of girl murdered in Visakhapatnam

Abdullah FahadPublished: 1st November 2020 4:21 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a 17-year-old girl who was murdered in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The chief minister asked the administration to take stern action against the accused and ordered Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, DISHA special officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil to visit the family of the victim.

The chief minister said that every teenage girl and woman should be educated to download DISHA app and use it.

He ordered the police to take stern action to control crime against women and take serious note and respond quickly whenever any girl or woman complains about facing any threat, said an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The 17-year-old girl was murdered allegedly by her jilted lover Akhil (23).

Source: ANI

