Andhra CM assures pay revision for employees in 10 days

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has assured the government employees that pay revision will be announced in 10 days.

He gave assurance when some employees showed placards in Tirupati when he was interacting with people during his visit to areas affected by recent heavy rains and floods.

The Chief Minister noticed the placards and called the employees to talk to them. The employees requested him to announce Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report and also address their other demands.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told them that the PRC process has been completed and that announcement will be made in 10 days. The employees hailed the Chief Minister’s assurance and thanked him.

Meanwhile, in Amaravati, leaders of the government employees’ associations began talks with the government. The talks between the associations and committee of secretaries were on at the state secretariat.

The government called the employees’ leaders for talks after they announced a series of agitation programs from December 7 to press for their long-pending demands including implementation of the PRC report.

The talks were being held on various issues including the PRC, payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CCS), regularisation of contract employees, salary hike for outsourcing employees, and appointments on compassionate grounds.

Leaders of the AP Joint Action Committee and the APJAC Amaravati demanded that the government should first make the PRC report public.

The associations said though the PRC submitted its report more than three years ago, the government has not made it public. They said no action has been taken except giving 27 percent interim relief. They found fault with the government for not even giving them the PRC report.

The employees’ associations on Wednesday served a notice on the state government, urging it to immediately act on the outstanding issues. They expressed their displeasure over non-fulfillment of assurances given to the employees in the past.

The associations said the government owed at least Rs 1,600 crore to employees in the form of provident fund, general life insurance, leave encashment, and other benefits.

The employees made it clear that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will have no option but to launch the agitation.

As per the program submitted to the government, employees would attend work sporting black badges from December 7 to 9 in all offices. A lunch hour demonstration will be held on December 10.

Protest rallies will be organised in all talukas and revenue divisions on December 13. Dharnas will be staged across the state on December 16 and in all district headquarters on December 21.

The leaders announced that regional conferences of employees will be held at four places including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Eluru from December 27 to January 1.