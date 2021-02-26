Andhra CM calls on town planners for futuristic solutions

Amaravati, Feb 26 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon town planners to come up with futuristic solutions to emerging challenges on the goals set by the United Nations Organisation (UNO) for sustainable development.

Reddy virtually inaugurated the 69th national town and country planners conference, a three-day event at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

‘The conference, being organised by the Institute of Town Planners of India (ITPT) and attended by town planners, academics, researchers, directors and others from across the country, would deliberate on the emerging challenges in the changing scenario and I hope the summit will come up with useful recommendations,” said the Chief Minister in his inaugural address.

This summit aims to come up with solutions which are pertinent to the state and the country, in accordance with the 17 sustainable goals set up by the UN for 2030.

Impact of Coronavirus on work culture, environment and climate change are some of the topics which will be deliberated.

Noting that the issue of greenhouse gases is a matter of serious concern, Reddy hoped that the summit will deliberate on this pressing issue.

As a statesman overseeing widespread welfare activities in the southern state, including affordable housing, the CM said he is looking forward to the town planners recommendations on housing for lower income groups in an effort to reduce the financial burden on the government at a time of time inflating land prices, exorbitant rents in urban areas and land acquisition becoming a difficult task.

Reddy also highlighted that water management is another major concern which needs comprehensive planning as cities are growing in all directions which would need extensive water facilities.

He said that the government is looking forward to developing the state’s vast coastline, stretching up to 974 km and a city like Visakhapatnam will also benefit from an integrated coastal development plan.

The Chief Minister said the government will take forward the summit’s recommendations and put them to the best use.

