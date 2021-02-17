Andhra CM conveys birthday wishes to Telangana CM

By IANS|   Published: 17th February 2021 11:38 pm IST

Amaravati, Feb 17 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to neighbouring Telugu state Telangana’s Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who turned 67 on Wednesday.

“Greetings to Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday. I pray to God to bless him with good health and strength for serving the people for a long time,” said Reddy.

Rao received birthday wishes from across the country while many people in Telangana planted saplings to commemorate the occasion, including his son K. Tarakara Rama Rao’s family.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 17th February 2021 11:38 pm IST
Back to top button