Andhra CM directs filling of all Arogya Mitra vacancies

Amaravati, Oct 9 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to fill all the Arogya Mitra help desk vacancies in all Argoyasri hospitals.

During a review meeting, he said Arogyasri hospitals need better medical services.

Reddy said the hospital grading system, introduced to gauge how well hospitals handle the Covid pandemic, should also be introduced for Arogyasri hospitals.

He instructed officials to complete the work in 15 days.

He also directed officials to maintain six major standards in all Arogyasri hospitals, such as infrastructure, doctor and paramedic accessibility, sanitization, standard medications and quality food.

Reddy said he expects these same standards to be followed in all Covid hospitals.

He said the 104 helpline should work efficiently and told officials to review the call centres’ performance at regular intervals.

“Allocation of beds should take place within half an hour of making the phone call. Medical kits should be available to those who are home isolated,” said Reddy.

