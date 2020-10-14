Andhra CM directs harvesting floodwaters for state’s benefit

Amaravati, Oct 14 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the concerned officials to prepare an action plan as to how well the floodwaters can be utilised for the benefit of the state without wasting them.

He emphasised that floodwaters should be used to fill all the reservoirs, which can further be used downstream to irrigate the fields.

Citing the irony of Chittoor district, Reddy highlighted that the district received 40 per cent excess rainfall but only 30 per cent tanks in it were filled with water.

He advised the officials to change such a situation. Reddy reviewed the aftermath of the torrential downpour caused by a deep depression pounding Andhra Pradesh in the past few days.

He held a video conference with the district collectors to take stock of the situation.

Instructing the officials to supply safe drinking water to the people, the Chief Minister also told them to take all precautions to prevent the spread of diseases.

Reddy directed officials to be on high alert and provide all help and relief to the people taking refuge in the relief camps as he announced an immediate monetary aid of Rs 500 to such people.

“Be vigilant in the wake of the flood situation, more so in Krishna and Guntur districts as the inflows into the Prakasam barrage are expected to reach 7.5 lakh cusecs due to incessant rains in Telangana region,” he said.

According to Reddy, 4 lakh cusecs of water will be released from the Srisailam reservoir, which will find its way towards the Prakasam barrage.

He also instructed the officials to arrange accommodation for those who have been evacuated from flood prone areas as well as ensure that the emergency services are not disrupted.

Restoring power supply and repairing damaged roads on a warfooting should be the priority for the next 4-5 months, Reddy said.

As 10 people have died due to rain related incidents in the southern state, the CM directed the officials to pay ex-gratia to their kin.

Likewise, all primary health centres have been instructed to stock up medicines to provide emergency health services.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that drinking water is being supplied through tankers to the affected people, while sanitation measures are also being undertaken in all the rural areas.

Once normalcy returns, agriculture and horticulture experts from the varsities will guide the farmers in salvaging the crops and minimising losses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Reddy to enquire about the situation after the rains. Reddy apprised Modi of the prevailing condition in the wake of the deluge.

He informed the Prime Minister that normal conditions are resuming.

Andhra Pradesh was pounded by heavy rains for the past 2-3 days due to a deep depression which originated in the Bay of Bengal. It crossed the state’s coast and wreaked havoc in Telangana capital Hyderabad.

