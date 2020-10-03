Andhra CM, Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for 26 projects

Amaravati, Oct 3 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and dedicate 10 road projects worth Rs 8,038 crore to the nation.

They will also lay the foundation stone for 16 projects worth Rs 7,584 crore on the same day on October 16.

“Gadkari along with the CM of AP will be participating in virtual Bhoomi Poojan (foundation stone laying ceremony) and dedication to the nation of completed projects in AP on 16th October,” said an official.

Among the projects for Bhoomi Poojan are four from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), stretching for 107 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 5,150 crore.

Foundation stones will also be laid for 12 projects stretching up to 771 km at a cost of Rs 2,435.

Four NHAI projects spanning 348 km at a cost of 6,115 crore are ready for dedication to the nation.

Six projects spanning 1,411 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 15,592 crore will also be inaugurated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.