Andhra CM, Governor condole Suresh Angadi’s death

Amaravati, Sep 23 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan have expressed their sadness at the untimely demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday.

“Reddy has expressed his profound grief over the sudden and untimely demise of Angadi,” said an official.

Remembering Angadi, the Chief Minister recalled the recent video conference during the flagging off of the Kisan Rail from Anantapur

Harichandan has also condoled the death of Angadi.

“Services of Angadi, who served as a member of Parliament from 2004 and as Minister of State for Railways from 2019 will always be remembered by the people of Karnataka and the nation,” said Harichandan.

The Governor offered his condolences to Angadi’s family, who succumbed to Covid in Delhi on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

