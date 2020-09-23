Andhra CM invites Union Jal Shakti Minister to visit Polavaram

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 23rd September 2020 1:31 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, and invited him to visit the Polavaram project on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister requested Shekawat to release Rs 4,000 crore worth reimbursements due to the state as part of the Polavaram project.

He also requested the Central Minister to speed up the rehabilitation support in the Polavaram project.

Reddy met Shekawat prior to meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the irrigation projects in the southern state.

Incidentally, Shekawat promised cooperation to Reddy to complete the Polavaram project by 2021.

Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy and others accompanied Reddy when he met the Jal Shakti minister.

