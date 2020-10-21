Andhra CM offers silken robe to Vijayawada Kanakadurga deity

Vijayawada, Oct 21 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday offered a silken raiment to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in the Kanakadurga Temple here.

He presented the silken raiment on behalf of the state government.

Donning traditional attire, Reddy carried the raiment in a silver basin to the deity, accompanied by the priests in a ceremonial ritual. Later, the temple priests blessed the Chief Minister.

The temple is currently celebrating the Dasara Mahostavam and the nine-day Sarannavaratris.

On Wednesday, Sri Saraswati Devi (Mulanakshatram) was worshipped at the hill temple as part of Sarannavaratris.

Besides presenting the silken raiment, Reddy has also alloted Rs 70 crore for the development of Kanakadurga temple.

The temple has been decked up in preparation for the celebrations.

Located on a hill near the banks of Krishna river, the Kanadurga temple is very popular in the Telugu states.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.