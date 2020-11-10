Andhra CM orders Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to Abdul Salam’s mother



Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the mother of Sheik Abdul Salam, who died by suicide along with family.



“Salam and family committed suicide near Nandyal of Kurnool district by coming under a train at Kaulur village near Nandyal town. A selfie video of Salam came to the fore after the family suicide.

In that video, Salam alleged that the police had been harassing his family. Once the issue saw light, the CM immediately responded and ordered stern action. The CI and head constable are arrested and the case is filed against them,” Sucharita said.



“We are sensitizing the police and trying to bring change. However, sometimes such incidents are taking place. We take very strict action on erring police,” she said.



Andhra Pradesh Police has filed a bail cancellation petition in Abdul Salam case to ensure a free and fair investigation.

Source: ANI