Andhra CM presents silken raiments to Lord Venkateshwara

Amaravati, Sep 23 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Brahmostavams and presented the ceremonial silken raiments to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy on Wednesday.

“Reddy presented ceremonial silken raiments to the deity in Tirumala on behalf of the state government,” said an official.

Earlier, the temple priests prepared the chief minister for the commemorative occasion by adorning him in the ceremonial attire and tied a green and gold head gear.

Sporting a shimmering white shirt and lungi, Reddy presented the raiments to the deity in the presence of TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy and a host of other ministers, officials and dignitaries.

The Chief Minister has also unveiled 2021 TTD diaries and calendars.

TTD printed 15 lakh calendars, 10 lakh diaries and 75,000 table top calendars and others.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if Reddy signed the faith declaration that has been mandatory for non-Hindus at Tirumala.

Reddy’s visit and presentation of raiments assumes significance at a time when opposition BJP and TDP parties are accusing him that he is not signing the faith declaration at the temple.

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy said there is no need for Reddy to sign the declaration.

Earlier, the CM’s father and former chief minister Late Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy had also presented silken raiments to the deity, when in office.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yeddiyurappa landed at the Renigunta airport at 8:50 p.m. Yeddiyurappa has arrived in Tirupati to lay the foundation for Karnataka state charities inn in the temple town.

Source: IANS

