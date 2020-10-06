Andhra CM reaches Delhi, expected to meet Modi on Tuesday

Amaravati/New Delhi, Oct 5 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening.

After attending his father-in-law E.C. Gangi Reddy’s memorial service in Pulivendula, he reached the Gannavaram airport and flew directly to Delhi.

According to the CM’s office, Reddy will reach 1 Janpath and spend the night there.

The Chief Minister is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at around 10 a.m.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.