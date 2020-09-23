Andhra CM returns from Delhi, on way to Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 23 : Returning from his Delhi tour, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently on his way to the Tirupati temple to participate in the Bhramostavams.

Reddy landed at the Renigunta airport, 37 km from the temple, a little while ago and is travelling to the temple in his cavalcade.

As the Chief Minister of the southern state, he will be participating in the Brahmostavams and will present silk raiment to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy.

It is customary for Andhra CMs to present silk raiment to the deity during the Bharmostavams.

Reddy’s visit assumes significance at a time when the opposition BJP and TDP are accusing him of not signing the faith declaration at the temple.

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said there is no need for Reddy to sign the declaration.

It remains to be seen if Reddy will sign the declaration as he reaches the temple in a short while.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Nani has already reached the temple.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.