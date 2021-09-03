Andhra CM reviews COVID situation ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Amaravati: Keeping the festive season in mind, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to continue the 11 p.m. – 6 a.m. night curfew.

Chairing the review meeting at his camp office on Thursday, chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the COVID situation in the state.

Health department officials suggested limiting Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations to people’s homes instead of public events. They also recommended avoiding immersion processions as a precautionary measure.

The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure the precautionary measures are being followed.

He instructed the officials to ensure that COVID protocols such as social distancing, and wearing of masks, are strictly followed in all educational institutions, and public places.

The chief minister also directed the health authorities to study the COVID effects on people infected with the virus even after being vaccinated. He also instructed the officials to focus on booster dose and come up with an action plan after completing the two-dose vaccination across the state.

So far, the state has received 3,02,52,905 doses of vaccine, while 2,18,04,564 people have been vaccinated. Of these, 1,33,56,223 received a single dose of vaccination while 84,48,341 have been administered with two doses.

The officials were confident that by the end of November all those above 18 years will be provided with a single dose of vaccination and complete the entire task by February 2022.