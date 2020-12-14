Andhra CM visits Polvaram project 3rd time, checks progress

Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 14 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Polavaram project on Monday for the third time to take stock of the progress made in its construction.

He conducted an aerial survey of the project in a helicopter before disembarking and inspecting on foot the ongoing works, such as the spillway and others.

Irrigation Department officials and others explained the details of the project, even as Reddy examined its map.

He also checked out a photo exhibition on the project arranged at the spillway.

A host of local MLAs and party leaders from the twin Godavari districts have accompanied Reddy during his visit to the project.

Polavaram project is turning out to be a major bone of contention between the incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Ruling party leaders, including Irrigation Minister Anil have reiterated that the project’s height is not being reduced even as the TDP leaders allege so.

The state government has already mentioned that it aims to complete the project and provide water from it by 2022 kharif season.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.