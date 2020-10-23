Andhra CM wants drones for comprehensive land survey

Amaravati, Oct 23 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to use the best technology, including drones in conducting the comprehensive land survey in the state.

Aimed at providing permanent land ownership, it is after a gap of a century that such a survey is going to be held in the state.

During the meeting on Thursday, he instructed the officials to begin the comprehensive survey from January 1, 2021 and complete it by January 2023, making sure there were no errors.

As the survey will be conducted after 100 years, Reddy said more number of survey teams should be deployed, using the best technology like drones and rovers to digitize the land records.

The Chief Minister said land registration services should be provided in all village secretariats.

For tamperproof digitisation, he directed that the surveyors must be trained in the latest technology.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the comprehensive survey will be executed in three phases, even as arrangements are in progress.

As part of the survey, all the details will be updated online on a regular basis directly from drones and rover, along with a picture and a GIS tag.

The survey will span 1.22 lakh sq km and 4,500 teams will carry out the survey simultaneously. A pilot project is underway at Takkellapadu village in Krishna district’s Jaggayyapeta mandal.

According to officials, 70 base stations are required for the survey.

Meanwhile, mobile courts in villages are striving to solve pending land disputes.

Source: IANS

