Andhra CM writes to Jaishankar about ill-treatment of workers in Bahrain

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to external affairs minister S. Jaishankar about several Indian workers being ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain.

The Chief Minister sought the assistance of the Centre for the return of the workers to their respective home towns.

In a letter to the central minister on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that among the impacted workers, a sizeable number belongs to Andhra Pradesh.

“In this regard, I would like to bring to your kind notice that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to Government of India in repatriating the affected workers, belonging to Andhra Pradesh, from Bahrain,” he wrote.

“I request the officials from your good office to reach out to Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan or officers from my office (Chief Minister’s Office, Andhra Pradesh) for any assistance needed for repatriating affected workers belonging to Andhra Pradesh,” he added.