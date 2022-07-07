Andhra CM’s two-day Kadapa visit starts on July 7

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 7th July 2022 12:10 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour Kadapa district for two days starting from July 7, said the CM’s office (CMO) on Wednesday.

According to the statement, he will pay homage to his father Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy at Idupulapaya on July 8 and will head to Vijayawada for participating in the YSRCP Plenary meeting, it added.

Also Read
TDP accuses Jagan of diverting public money for own newspaper

On the first day, the Chief Minister will be laying the foundation stone for NewTech Biosciences at AP Karl in Pulivendula. Later, he will inaugurate YSR Memorial Park at Vempalli along with the newly constructed buildings of Vempalli Zilla Parishad High School and will interact with the students.

MS Education Academy

On the following day, he will visit YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya and pay homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. Later, he will return to Vijayawada and take part in the YSRCP Plenary meeting near Nagarjuna University.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button