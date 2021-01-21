Andhra colleges warned not to collect excess fees

Amaravati, Jan 21 : In wake of some students and parents complaining about excess fees being collected by private intermediate colleges in Andhra Pradesh, state regulatory body, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), on Thursday warned their managements to refrain and reduce fees by 30 per cent as ordered earlier.

“All the private unaided junior colleges are directed to follow the government order dated October 10, wherein the government had reduced 30 per cent of the tuition fees,” said BIE Secretary V. Rama Krishna.

This fee deduction order applies for the academic year 2020-21.

Similarly, the BIE Secretary has also ordered all the principals of private unaided junior colleges to prominently display the details of tuition fees to be collected category-wise on the bulletin board.

“Any deviation observed later will be viewed seriously and stringent action will be initiated,” he warned.

On Wednesday, officials raided some private colleges in Vijayawada which were charging up Rs 1.5 lakh per year for the crucial two-year course.

They scrutinised the conditions and services provided by these colleges and expressed dissatisfaction. They are contemplating further action against these institutions.

