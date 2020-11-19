Andhra Congress leaders question PM over Amaravati’s trifurcation

Amaravati, Nov 19 : Andhra Pradesh Congress party leaders have lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence, when capital city Amaravati is being “broken into pieces” by the state government.

“Modi stood here and declared that he would build a state capital bigger than Delhi, why is he tight lipped today,” questioned Mastan Vali, a Congress leader.

Along with a bunch of Congress leaders, Vali visited Uddandarayunipalem, a capital region village in Guntur where the foundation for a new capital was laid during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime in 2015.

“Congress wants to question that why they are breaking this capital and why the Centre is just playing a spectator,” posed Vali.

He said a state should have only one capital city for development to happen.

He claimed that the farmers and women who gave land for the capital city were being mocked at.

Holding the Central and state governments responsible for the state of affairs in Amravati, the Congress leader said his party considers Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as accused and co-accused respectively.

For the development of the southern state, Vali said Congress will organise a ‘huge’ meeting on November 28.

Meanwhile, Congress is in complete disarray in the southern state, facing an existential crisis. There is no visible leadership or active political participation.

Following the bifurcation of AP in 2014, Congress even lost its place in the public memory.

More than Congress, BJP is more active and taking a keen interest on the state, where it is yet to taste power.

BJP has already set its eyes on the forthcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha seat bye-election, which fell vacant on the sudden demise of Balli Durgaprasad Rao.

Source: IANS

