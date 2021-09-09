Andhra couple waylaid and thrashed, wife gang-raped

Guntur: In a horrific incident, a woman was reported to have been gang-raped and her husband thrashed after they were waylaid by some men near the Medikonduru bypass road here.

The incident took place on Wednesday at 9.30 p.m. when the couple was returning home to Sattenapalli on a motorbike after attending a wedding function. They were stopped by some men near the Paladugu crossroads.

The couple was first assaulted and robbed of their money and gold jewellery. After that the woman was dragged to the nearby field, where she was allegedly gang-raped by the men.

Later, the couple went to the Sattenapalli police station to report the crime, but were redirected to the Medikonduru police station on the ground that the crime had taken place in that jurisdiction. The case was ultimately registered around midnight.

The couple is undergoing treatment at the Guntur Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, police sources said that some people working in a nearby cold storage facility are being questioned.

The incident has caused public ire in the state.

Condemning the incident, opposition TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh criticised the police for sending the couple from one police station to another on jurisdictional issues.