Andhra Covid recoveries cross 8-lakh mark

Amaravati, Nov 3 : As many as 3,700 more COVID-19 patients’ recovery on Tuesday took Andhra Pradesh’s total such cases over the 8-lakh mark to 8,02,325, even as 2,849 more cases were detected.

East Godavari district leads with 1.12 lakh recoveries, followed by West Godavari at 84,199.

The positive trend of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in Andhra, with active cases declining to 21,672.

With 2,849 new infections, the state’s total infections went up to 8.3 lakh. Meanwhile, 15 more patients succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, raising the state’s COVID death toll to 6,734.

In the past 24 hours, Chittoor accounted for highest 436 infections, followed by East Godavari (394), West Godavari (386), Guntur (277), Prakasam (185), and Kadapa (169).

Other districts were Visakhapatnam (145), Anantapur (142), Nellore (93), Srikakulam (88), Vizianagaram (78), and Kurnool (35).

East Godavari leads the districts with 1.16 lakh corona cases while West Godavari trails with 86,835. Prakasam district’s tally reached 60,019 cases while and Nellore districts are inching towards the numbers.

Chittoor leads the state with highest 787 Covid deaths so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.