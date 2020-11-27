Andhra Covid tests cross 99L, infection tally 8.6L

Amaravati, Nov 28 : Andhra Pradesh has tested more than 99 lakh samples to detect Covid infection in people and is on the brink of reaching the 1 crore milestone, even as the case tally crossed 8.6 lakh on Friday.

The state crossed the 99 lakh-mark to reach 99.13 lakh tests by adding the 57,752 tests in the 24-hour period till Friday 9 a.m.

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh registered 733 new Covid infections, increasing the state’s tally to 8.66 lakh, even as 1,205 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh cases.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections at 118, followed by Guntur (112), Krishna (102), Chittoor (74), Visakhapatnam (73), East Godavari (65), Anantapur (40), Kadapa (33), Vizianagaram (31), Nellore (29), Srikakulam (22), Kurnool (21) and Prakasam (13).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

Meanwhile, six more people succumbed to the virus on Friday, raising the total number of Covid deaths in the state to 6,976.

Chittoor district has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths at 825.

On Friday, 1,205 more patients recovered from the virus to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.47 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

Of the 8.66 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 12,137.

