Andhra DGP orders SPs to step up vigil on places of worship

Amaravati, Sep 12 : Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Gautam Sawang has instructed all the 13 district Superintendents of police (SPs) to keep a strict vigil on the places of worship and also to geo-tag all the shrines across the state.

“It is our responsibility to uphold the sanctity of all the places of worship and related beliefs. SPs have been ordered to monitor security measures at all the places of worship from time to time,” the state police chief said on Saturday.

Following the Antarvedi temple blaze and other incidents, Sawang has taken a series of steps to better protect the places of worship.

“All the concerned authorities pertaining to temples and other places of worship in the state should not only ensure that all the areas surrounding the temples are covered by cctvs, but should also make proper lighting arrangements to boost the visibility,” he said.

The DGP instructed officials to periodically check the surveillance cameras for any technical glitches, especially in the light of the dysfunctional cameras failing to capture the events leading to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze.

Sawang has also directed officials to equip the temples with adequate fire safety equipment to face any eventuality.

The Andhra top cop has also warned that all the communal rabble-rousers attempting to provoke different sections to drive their vested interests will not be spared, in a state renowned for its communal harmony.

“In a state like Andhra Pradesh, which is known for its communal harmony, certain sections with vested interests have been trying to provoke people of different communities to drive their agenda. All such individuals will be acted against, none will be spared,” Sawang declared.

Last Saturday night, a six-decade-old wooden chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district was gutted in a fire under mysterious circumstances.

Scenic Antarvedi is located in the lush green Konaseema region of East Godavari district, 57 km south-east of Bhimavaram. The temple is located near the confluence of the mighty Godavari river and the Bay of Bengal on the east coast of India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.