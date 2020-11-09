Andhra Dy CM, others call on kin of suicide victim family

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 9 : Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy met the family members of the family of four, who recently threw themselves under a goods train due to alleged police harassment.

Basha and Reddy were also accompanied by MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy as they went to comfort the family stricken with grief.

On Sunday, circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar were arrested for abetment of suicide of Sheik Abdul Salam (45), his wife Noorjahan (43), son Dada Khalandar (9) and daughter Salma (14). The four committed suicide on Wednesday.

Before taking the extreme step, Salam stated in a selfie video that they were unable to bear the police harassment.

They recorded the video and left the cell phone in their home before they headed out for the suicide, which was later discovered by their relatives and made viral on social media.

In the video, the family alleged that they were framed in a false case by Nandyal I Town police and since nobody was coming to their rescue, they were ending their lives.

As Salam spoke, his two minor children were also seen in the video.

Taking the case seriously, Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy directed senior police officials to conduct a thorough enquiry.

Hindusthan United Muslims (HUM), a Muslim rights and welfare trust thanked the Chief Minister for taking action in the suicide case.

