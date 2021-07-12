Andhra extends curfew relaxation in all districts

The state government took this decision at a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th July 2021 3:02 pm IST
Jagan directs officials to provide desalinated water to industries
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Siasat)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed COVID-19 curfew restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The state government took this decision at a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

As per the new rules, all commercial establishments should shut down by 9 p.m. and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 p.m., lasting for eight hours till 6 a.m. East and West Godavari districts will benefit from the latest relaxations as all other districts were already enjoying them.

MS Education Academy

Last Monday, COVID curfew was relaxed till 10 p.m. in all the other 11 districts, considering their Covid positivity rate being less than 5 per cent, unlike the Godavari districts.

The southern state is witnessing a lower number of infections on a daily basis. On Sunday, there were 2,665 COVID cases.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button