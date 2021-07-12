Andhra extends curfew relaxation in all districts

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed COVID-19 curfew restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The state government took this decision at a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

As per the new rules, all commercial establishments should shut down by 9 p.m. and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 p.m., lasting for eight hours till 6 a.m. East and West Godavari districts will benefit from the latest relaxations as all other districts were already enjoying them.

Last Monday, COVID curfew was relaxed till 10 p.m. in all the other 11 districts, considering their Covid positivity rate being less than 5 per cent, unlike the Godavari districts.

The southern state is witnessing a lower number of infections on a daily basis. On Sunday, there were 2,665 COVID cases.