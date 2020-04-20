Andhra to give Rs 5,000 to all places of worship

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, here on Monday, announced that all mosques, temples and churches in the state would be given Rs 5,000 assistance.

He made this announcement during a video conference with the District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to contain Covid-19. He thanked the religious leaders for accepting his request to urge the community to offer prayers at homes during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reddy said despite the financial constraints — loss of Rs 150 crore revenue a day — due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the government would provide Rs 5,000 to every mosque, covered during Ramadan last year.

The mosques not covered last year, and churches and temples would also be provided the aid.

The Chief Minister said his government belonged to all sections of people and had been implementing schemes for the welfare of people irrespective of religion, caste and region.

He said despite the financial issues the government had given Rs 1,000 to each family and providing ration thrice a month.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.