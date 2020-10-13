Andhra govt clears Rs 148 cr dues for Aarogyasri scheme

News Desk 1Published: 14th October 2020 12:11 am IST
Andhra govt clears Rs 148 cr dues for Aarogyasri scheme

Amaravati, Oct 13 : The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared Rs 148 crore dues till the first week of September to network hospitals under the Dr Y.S.R. Aarogyasri health scheme.

Mallikarjuna Annam, chief executive of the Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyari Health Care Trust, said that as many as 573 Arogyasri hospitals will receive the dues.

Likewise, Rs 32 crore has also been paid to 544 network hospitals under the employee health scheme (EHS).

Aarogyasri is a state government health scheme offered to eligible people who cannot afford expensive treatment.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  10-15% employees would use the LTC Scheme
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 14th October 2020 12:11 am IST
Back to top button