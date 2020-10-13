Andhra govt clears Rs 148 cr dues for Aarogyasri scheme

Amaravati, Oct 13 : The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared Rs 148 crore dues till the first week of September to network hospitals under the Dr Y.S.R. Aarogyasri health scheme.

Mallikarjuna Annam, chief executive of the Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyari Health Care Trust, said that as many as 573 Arogyasri hospitals will receive the dues.

Likewise, Rs 32 crore has also been paid to 544 network hospitals under the employee health scheme (EHS).

Aarogyasri is a state government health scheme offered to eligible people who cannot afford expensive treatment.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.