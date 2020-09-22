Andhra govt hands over CM Relief Fund fake cheques case to CID

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 22nd September 2020 2:21 pm IST
Andhra govt hands over CM Relief Fund fake cheques case to CID

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday handed over the case related to fake cheques of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

As per the Thullu Police in the Guntur district, the CID has formed special teams for investigation at West Bengal, Karnataka and Delhi.

“Some unidentified miscreants had created fake cheques of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and tried to cash them at different banks in Karnataka, West Bengal and New Delhi. The fraud came to light when bank officers tried to cross-check the transactions. The miscreants submitted fake cheques to the tune of over Rs 117 crores,” Thullur Circle Inspector Dharmendra Babu said.

READ:  Plea filed against 30-day public notice under Special Marriage Act

He further said that the case had been filed based on the complaint of P Murali Krishna, assistant secretary of the State Revenue Department.

“The State government had issued cheques for beneficiaries under the scheme for Rs 16,000 and Rs 45,000. The cheques were issued on November 8, 2019, June 19 and June 29, 2020. The cheques were forged and submitted at different banks in Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka, and the criminals tried to realise the cheques on the name of different companies for crores of rupees,” Babu added.

The Thullur police were already in the process of investigating the forgery. They inquired with the revenue department personnel on Monday evening and later handed over the case to CID.

READ:  ‘Is Mumbai a mini Pakistan? I am sorry, but it is not even close’

Meanwhile, an internal investigation in the revenue department was also launched, reportedly by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to check for the involvement of secretariat employees.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close