Andhra govt shifts out Tirupati JEO following SEC’s temple visit

Tirupati/Amaravati, Feb 5 : Andhra Pradesh government shunted out the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (JEO) P. Basant Kumar, following a visit by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

“The following transfer is ordered with immediate effect: The service of Basant Kumar, JEO, TTD, are withdrawn from Revenue (endowments) with immediate effect and he is directed to report to the government in General Administration Department for further posting,” Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said in an order.

Kumar is a 2007 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer (IAS).

Das directed TTD executive officer (EO) Jawahar Reddy to make internal arrangements for fill the post of JEO until further orders.

Basant Kumar was meanwhile ordered to continue his deputation with the State Election Commission in the Panchayati elections to discharge duties as Observer for Nellore district.

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led state government and the SEC continue to be at loggerheads over several issues in the ensuing elections.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.