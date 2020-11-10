Andhra govt targeting some people: TDP

Amaravati, Nov 10 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is ‘specifically targeting people from some religions’.

He said this after a family of four committed suicide in Kurnool district recently.

“The YSRCP government has the habit of hacking and then giving an official funeral. It pursued and tormented the minority Muslim family of Abdul Salaam,” alleged Lokesh, sharing Salaam family’s desperate final video before taking the extreme step.

He said the alleged efforts underway to protect the people responsible for Salaam family’s suicide should be stopped and the culprits severely punished.

The four-member auto driver’s family committed suicide on November 3 due to alleged police harassment in Nandyal.

According to Lokesh, earlier also there were cases of the government’s apathetic attitude towards the members of the community. He said the government had allegedly humiliated legislative council chairman M.A. Sharif earlier.

He also cited the case of a man named Sattar, who attempted suicide in front of the office of a Superintendent of Police. Lokesh said Sattar’s grievances were never taken seriously.

Source: IANS

