Andhra govt ties up with corporate majors to empower women

Amaravati, Aug 20 : In its efforts to empower women in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government is entering into stage 2 partnership with major corporate players such as Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Allana group.

The tie-up is part of the efforts to strengthen the YSR Cheyutha scheme launched earlier this month.

A government statement said the partnership is designed to establish a conducive business environment with end-to-end solutions comprising capital support, market linkages, skill enhancement, and technical support, thereby empowering women and ensuring sustainable income.

Reliance Retail will support this initiative by assisting women beneficiaries in setting up Jio Mart Kirana stores that are digitally equipped and function as online stores. These stores will undergo internal and external branding under Jiomart.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will support the YSR Cheyutha initiative through an innovative connecting platform that will establish a direct linkage between the government and beneficiaries, enabling seamless implementation and monitoring.

Allana group will support the Cheyutha beneficiaries in rearing buffalo, sheep, and goats and providing technical support on livestock rearing practices. The Allana group will also extend technical assistance to entrepreneurial women in establishing feed units and the retail sale of hygienic meat, the statement said.

The latest tie-up comes in the wake of similar agreements with AMUL, HUL, ITC, and P&G to support YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries in the state for support in dairy and retail business ventures.

YSR Cheyutha is a scheme that is specifically targeted towards the welfare of the women in the state. Under this scheme, financial assistance to the tune of Rs 18,750 will be given per beneficiary for the next four years to around 25 lakh women between the age group of 45-60 years, belonging to SC/ST/BC/minority communities. The scheme was launched by the chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on August 12.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.