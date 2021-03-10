Andhra Guv exercises franchise for first time in the state

Amaravati, March 10 : Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan cast their votes for the first time in the state on Wednesday in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections.

The Harichandans exercised their franchise at the CVR GMC High School opposite the city Civil Courts Complex near the Raj Bhavan as scheduled.

Likewise, actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder, Pawan Kalyan, cast his vote in Vijayawada for the first time in the local body elections at the Patamata Lanka polling booth.

Former JSP leader V. V. Lakshminarayana exercised his franchise in Visakhapatnam. He cast his vote as a 22nd division voter in Andhra University polling booth.

Kurnool District Collector G. Veerapandian said the urban local bodies in the district witnessed an overall polling percentage of 48.8 by 3 p.m.

Kurnool Corporation recorded 42.3 per cent polling by that time, followed by Nandyala (55.6 per cent), Adoni (42.5 per cent), Yemmiganur (60.4 per cent), Dhone (50 per cent), Atmakur (64.3 per cent), Allagadda (72.1 per cent), Nandikotkur (71.1 per cent) and Gudur (79.4 per cent).

In Ananthapuram district, 11 municipalities recorded overall polling of 45.4 per cent by 1 p.m.

By the same time in Vizianagaram urban local body, there was a polling percentage of 41.5 per cent, Parvathipuram (52.3 per cent), Bobbili (54.8 per cent), Saluru (52.2 per cent) and Nelimerla (56.7 per cent).

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.