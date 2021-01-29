Andhra Guv to launch polio immunisation drive on Sunday

Amaravati, Jan 29 : Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will launch the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme in the state on Sunday at Raj Bhavan.

“Harichandan will be administering polio drops to children below the age of five years,” said an official.

Across the state, nearly 53 lakh children in the age group of 0 – 5 years will be targeted in the immunisation drive.

According to the Government of India (GoI), the last polio case from the southern state was reported from Samarlakota town in East Godavari district on July 16, 2008.

Nearly 1.5 lakh vaccinators will inoculate children at 37,493 booths in AP. Likewise, 74,987 house to house teams will be deployed, including 1,354 mobile teams for high risk areas.

The state currently has a stockpile of 66.95 lakh polio vaccine doses.

