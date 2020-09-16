Andhra HC imposes gag order in Amaravati land-scam case

Amaravati: Hours after the details of a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Andhra Pradesh (AP) pertaining to the sale of land in Amravati, the Andhra Pradesh high court has issued an injunction against any media reporting of the FIR and its contents.

The high court in its gag order noted the plea of the petitioner’s counsel that the registration of the FIR in question was — “immediately projected over the social media and newspapers against the petitioner and also two daughters of a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, amounting to scandalizing the authority with a mala fide intention, by way of media trial. In view of the said facts, prayer is made not to take any coercive steps on the basis of registration of FIR including investigation after filing of the writ petition and its publication in the print, electronic and social media.”

In a sensational development that sent shockwaves across legal fraternity, the ACB on Tuesday served notices to family of a serving Supreme Court Judge along with the former Additional Advocate General of AP and his relatives over gaining a pecuniary advantage in securing land in a prime location at AP’s capital city.

The DG of ACB in AP received a complaint from a person named Komatla Srinivas Reddy accusing numerous top judicial and government functionaries of using their respective positions to illegally garner profits by accessing information about the location of the capital of AP and subsequently procuring lands at menial prices. This essentially amounts to ‘insider trading’.