Andhra HC orders jail for two civil servants for contempt; later rescinds

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sentenced two senior civil servants to a week’s imprisonment on contempt charges but rescinded the punishment after the state government gave a written assurance on implementing its orders by Wednesday evening.



Indian Forest Service officer Chiranjeevi Chaudhari, and Indian Administrative Service officer Girija Shankar were awarded the sentence.



The matter is related to the orders issued previously by the court on regularising services of 36 persons working as village horticulture assistants. However Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Chaudhari and Shankar had not implemented them.



The aggrieved employees filed a contempt petition in the High Court, which, had on Monday, ordered the two officials to be present in court on Tuesday. After hearing the case, the High Court issued orders for their imprisonment for not implementing its orders.



Subsequently, the order was withdrawn after the government lawyer submitted a written assurance that the officers would implement the court’s orders by Wednesday evening.



