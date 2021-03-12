Andhra initiates steps to solves problems in logistics ecosystem

Amaravati, March 12 : Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday said the state government has initiated comprehensive efforts to solve all the problems being faced by the logistics ecosystem.

“A comprehensive and synergetic effort is underway by Andhra Pradesh government to ensure that problems faced by the logistics ecosystem are viewed in entirety and solved with an end-to-end perspective,” said Reddy.

He said these efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the massive infrastructure investments already made and planned across the coastline in the state.

One of the first issues which the government will address is the shortage of shipping containers.

“To start with, our government will address the shortage of shipping containers for usage in existing and upcoming ports of the state,” he said.

According to the industries minister, a policy is being framed to create an ecosystem to manufacture containers, warehouses and others in the logistics parks which are being developed in the state.

He solicited suggestions and requirements from shipping and logistics companies at aplogisticsservices@gmail.com

