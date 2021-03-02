Andhra logs 106 fresh Covid cases, tally over 8.9L

Amaravati, March 2 : Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 106 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 57 more persons have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 33, followed by East Godavari (11 each), Anantapur (10), Srikakulam and Krishna (9 each) and Visakhapatnam and West Godavari (8 each). Among other places are Guntur (7), Kadapa (5) and Kurnool and Nellore (3 each).

However, no infections were recorded in Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts in the past 24 hours while Chittoor has been logging the highest number of cases for some days already.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all the Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.35 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.11 per cent.

The state’s active coronavirus cases climbed back to 774.

Meanwhile, no new fatality occurred due to the virus in the past 24 hours, retaining the total number of deaths at 7,169. The total recoveries have crossed 8.82 lakh-mark in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.