Andhra logs 1,236 new Covid cases, tally 8.57 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 18 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 1,236 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.57 lakh, even as 1,696 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh infections on Wednesday.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours at 220, followed by Krishna (194), Guntur (181), Chittoor (157), East Godavari (155), Kadapa (60), Visakhapatnam (53), Srikakulam (51), Anantapur (49), Nellore (38), Vizianagaram (28), Kurnool (26) and Prakasam (24).

With the new additions, Kurnool’s tally is just two cases shy of the 60,000-mark, while East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.2 lakh.

Meanwhile, nine more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,899. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 814.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries every day. On Wednesday, 1,696 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.33 lakh. Of the total 8.57 lakh cases, the state presently has 16,516 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 69,618 samples, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 93.3 lakh.

